Dev of Silent Hill-inspired survival horror game floored to see it pop off on Steam, with reviews coming roughly 300x faster than their last title: "Absolutely insane"

Nathan Hamley, the solo developer behind the new Silent Hill-inspired "tech noir" survival horror game Hollowbody, is elated to see Steam reviews coming in about 300 times faster than their previous game.

After more than three years in development, Hollowbody released last week on Steam, and just a few days later, it's racked up more than 400 reviews. That might not seem like a massive number in the context of much bigger releases, but it's a massive jump for Hamley's studio, Headware Games. The studio's most recent release before Hollowbody, the bite-sized psychological horror game Chasing Static, took three years to get to 395 and still doesn't have as many reviews as Hollowbody.

"Hollowbody has hit 407 REVIEWS!!!!!!?!? That is absolutely INSANE, thank you thank you ty!!!" Hamley said.

Hollowbody is obviously inspired by early-2000s Resident Evil and Silent Hill games with its glorious fixed camera angles, but it's also very much doing its own thing narratively and visually. You take control of an unlicensed black market shipper named Mica who travels to a dangerous exclusion zone in search of his missing partner Sasha. With limited resources at your disposal, you'll want to tread carefully if you mean to save Sasha and exit the exclusion zone with your lives still in-tact.

My fellow horror hound Jasmine played the Steam Next Fest demo and said, "in short, it's awesome." I haven't found the time to play the full game yet, but I also fiddled with the demo and had a great old time, so if you're looking for something to tide you over until the Silent Hill 2 Remake, well, that's precisely what Hamley said this game is for.

