After 3 years, the bangin' indie horror that's like Alan Wake 2 meets LA Noire is coming in September "to tide you over until Silent Hill 2 Remake"

Hollowbody, the indie horror that surprised and delighted with its Steam Next Fest demo, now has a September 12 release date.

In our writeup from last month, my fellow horror head Jasmine likened Hollowbody to something akin to Alan Wake 2 meets LA Noire, with the obvious trappings of early fixed-camera horror classics like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. It's far from derivative though, with a story set in a dystopian near future about a shipper grounded in an exclusion zone.

Anyway, by all indications Hollowbody is a fun callback to the horror greats of yesteryear with its own visual, tonal, and narrative identity. It was in development for three years at Headware Games, and solo developer Nath says it's the perfect game to keep you busy while you wait for the remake of one of the best horror games of all time to drop.

"Oh hey maybe ur looking for something to tide you over until Silent Hill 2 Remake drops?" said Nath in the release date announcement for Hollowbody. You have to admire the developer's acknowledgment that it's releasing very much within Silent Hill 2 Remake's spectral shadow.

Regardless, Hollowbody's release in late September as we approach peak Halloween season is great news for horror sickos; with Junji Ito's Uzumaki anime adaptation set to creep into our nightmares on September 28, the horrific zookeeping sim Zoochosis coming September 23, and of course Silent Hill 2 Remake on October 8, we're eating good this year.

