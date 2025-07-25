Super Mario Party Jamboree's Switch 2 edition fumbles the bag, limits visual and performance upgrades to Jamboree TV and leaves the base game without

Players are discovering Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition hasn't upgraded the base game at all, and that visual upgrades are locked to the new modes.

Super Mario Party Jamboree is the first release in the library of "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition" games to come with a new expansion as opposed to a straight visual and performance upgrade like with Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Jamboree TV adds new modes to the game to take advantage of Switch 2 features like mouse controls and the camera, alongside the visual upgrade present in Zelda. However, it turns out that it's not exactly a straight upgrade.

When you boot up the concisely titled Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, you're given the option of selecting Super Mario Party Jamboree, Jamboree TV, or GameShare as separate game modes. Selecting Super Mario Party Jamboree will send you into the Switch 1 game exactly as you remember it… which is where the issue lies.

As pointed out by a user on the Nintendo Switch subreddit , the Super Mario Party Jamboree mode is not a Nintendo Switch 2 edition at all. It still has the exact same visuals and performance as the Switch 1 edition, with the upgrade being exclusive to Jamboree TV. And while you can play the base Mario Party mode in the Jamboree TV mode, different rulesets like Pro Rules and side-games like Rhythm Kitchen are absent from the upgraded version.

Naturally, considering this is the most expensive Switch 2 upgrade yet, players aren't exactly happy about it, with many in the thread saying they will no longer be upgrading to the new version. One user said "This is so quintessential Nintendo." adding, "they're in my opinion by far the best AAA developer around… But at the same time, Nintendo is so full of bizarre decisions like this. It's exactly what I'd expect from them."

"This is another attack on physical media": Watchdog group finds that Super Mario Bros Wonder is suddenly unplayable on Switch 2 without an online update.