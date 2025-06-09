Does Mario Kart World have Game Share?
One of Nintendo Switch 2's new major features is Game Share but does Mario Kart World support it?
Of the biggest new features for the Nintendo Switch 2 is Game Share, which is essentially a way of sharing your games with your friends so they can play multiplayer with you without having to own the game. But the big question is whether Mario Kart World has Game Share?
You'd think that the headline Nintendo Switch 2 launch game would support Game Share, but the answer is a bit more complicated.
Does Mario Kart World support Game Share?
Mario Kart World does not support Game Share or being shared online via Game Chat.
Game Share not being a feature for Mario Kart World is a real shame, as it's practically a perfect game for the functionality with so many of us wanting to play Mario Kart World with our friends.
We assume it's because Mario Kart World is the headline system-seller for Nintendo Switch 2 that it doesn't support the feature, as Nintendo is hoping for more people to want to buy Mario Kart World than share it from someone else.
What is Game Share?
Nintendo Switch 2 Game Share essentially allows you to share and play games with your friends locally. The crucial thing is that they don't need to own the game, and can be playing on Switch 2, Switch 1, Switch OLED or even Switch Lite.
You will need to be close by and on the same Wi-Fi network to do it, and you'll have to be sharing your game from a Switch 2.
If you want to share your game with friends online, you'll have to use Game Chat instead.
Here's our full guide to Nintendo Switch 2 GameShare and which games are compatible.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.