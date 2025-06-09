Does Mario Kart World have Game Share?

Of the biggest new features for the Nintendo Switch 2 is Game Share, which is essentially a way of sharing your games with your friends so they can play multiplayer with you without having to own the game. But the big question is whether Mario Kart World has Game Share?

You'd think that the headline Nintendo Switch 2 launch game would support Game Share, but the answer is a bit more complicated.

Does Mario Kart World support Game Share?

Mario Kart World does not support Game Share or being shared online via Game Chat.

Game Share not being a feature for Mario Kart World is a real shame, as it's practically a perfect game for the functionality with so many of us wanting to play Mario Kart World with our friends.

We assume it's because Mario Kart World is the headline system-seller for Nintendo Switch 2 that it doesn't support the feature, as Nintendo is hoping for more people to want to buy Mario Kart World than share it from someone else.

What is Game Share?

Nintendo Switch 2 Game Share essentially allows you to share and play games with your friends locally. The crucial thing is that they don't need to own the game, and can be playing on Switch 2, Switch 1, Switch OLED or even Switch Lite.

You will need to be close by and on the same Wi-Fi network to do it, and you'll have to be sharing your game from a Switch 2.

If you want to share your game with friends online, you'll have to use Game Chat instead.

Here's our full guide to Nintendo Switch 2 GameShare and which games are compatible.