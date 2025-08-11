Mario Kart 64 just got an unofficial Dreamcast port in the year of our lord 2025, which somehow feels like perfect timing after Mario Kart World

Over two decades after getting PS1 classics thanks to Bleemcast, the Dreamcast now has a version of Mario Kart 64 available; this will save the Dreamcast.

It's been a pretty big year for Mario Kart enthusiasts as not only have we got the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World to keep us warm in those short summer nights and make us forget about the 11-year gap between games, but Mario Kart 64 in particular has gotten tons of love this year. Weeks after Mario Kart World arrived on the scene, following the likes of Ocarina of Time and Super Mario 64, Spaghetti Kart brought Mario Kart 64 to PC with a native port.

A couple of weeks before the PC port came out, Dreamcast homebrew developer Falco Girgis teased that a version of the game was being developed for the Sega console. And now, a couple of months (as spotted by Time Extension ) later, it's finally happened, you can play Mario Kart 64 on the Dreamcast. This port was developed using the decompiled code for the game, which itself was only fully decompiled a few months ago .

The Dreamcast was released after the Nintendo 64, so it's not quite as impressive a feat as Girgis' other projects, like getting GTA 3 to run on the console , but it's still undeniably a fun port. Plus, it means you can play Mario Kart 64 without the terrible N64 controller, and swap it out for the also terrible Dreamcast controller.

Mario Kart World banana snipers beware: that MKTV helicopter watching you race can apparently obliterate your chances at winning.