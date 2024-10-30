These two unrelated turn-based strategy games with eerily similar titles announced their console launch dates, which are just a day apart, on the same exact day

In an absolutely bizarre twist of events, turn-based strategy games Songs of Conquest and Songs of Silence don't just share similar genres and titles - both have also just dropped their console release dates, which are literally just a day apart, at the same exact time.

Songs of Conquest, a stunning '90s-inspired strategy game that recently saw the announcement of its upcoming mobile release date , has just unveiled a new launch on consoles - and it's not the only "Songs of" game to have done so yesterday. Songs of Silence, another 4X strategy game, has done the exact same.

It gets even more wild, though. As if the head-scratchingly similar game genres, titles, and announcement times weren't enough, the console release dates for both fall just a day apart from one another. Songs of Conquest is coming to console platforms on November 12 this year, while Songs of Silence on the other hand is set to arrive on the PS5 and current-gen Xbox systems one short day later on November 13.

This is a bit wild. Two unrelated turn-based strategy games, both with titles "Songs of ___", both announced they're launching on PS5 + Xbox Series, launching a day apart. They both announced this news in the same day. Good luck to them, I'm sure they're livid 😭 pic.twitter.com/LEPYDYoBG2October 29, 2024

A recent thread online highlights the uncanny timing, calling the situation "a bit wild." The poster, Lost in Cult marketing director Ryan T. Brown, jokes that he's "sure" the two development teams are "livid." Comments are just as amusing as the debacle itself, with one person saying the two games "should kiss." It's all reached the developers now, too, with the Songs of Conquest account tagging Songs of Silence in a response: "Sounds like November is going to be awesome? Right?"

The official Songs of Silence account has since shared a meme of its own, saying the solution to the Songs of games arriving around the same time in November on consoles is to hit the metaphorical red button on both and buy them. Honestly, this is one of the funniest things I've personally seen in a very long time, and I love how the devs are handling it. It's certainly my sign to snag the two of them - and back to back, of course.

If you're in the mood for some turn-based tactics, here are some of the best strategy games to play.