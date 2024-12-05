Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown is a close-quarters strategy game that might turn me into a die-hard turtles fan

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown puts the heroes in a half shell into their own close-quarters strategy game.

Announced during the PC Gaming Show Most Wanted, Tactical Takedown puts the turtles in a series of close-quarters fights. Borrowing a toybox style that turns Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Leonardo into tabletop-style miniatures, the game doesn't give your turtles much room to maneuver in its grid-based environments, but that has a couple of benefits.

The first is that our heroes' various iconic weapons have plenty of heavy lifting to do, each one with its own attack patterns to help dispel your enemies. The second is that there's a lot of the push-and-shove that's come to represent possibly my favorite part of the turn-based strategy genre. There's a lot of 2018's Into the Breach in this design, and the design excellence of that game has since inspired the likes of Fights in Tight Spaces and one of my personal favorite strategy games of the year, Tactical Breach Wizards.

I'm not a huge Turtles fan, but the combo of tabletop style and defenestrative gameplay does have me quite excited for Tactical Takedown, especially since it comes from Strange Scaffold, developers of the well-received I am Your Beast and El Paso, Elsewhere. Unfortunately, there's no release date for this world premiere just yet, but it's available to wishlist on Steam right now, so keep your eyes peeled.

