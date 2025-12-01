After 3 years and a brief tenure on Battlefield 6, former Splinter Cell: Remake game director rejoins Ubisoft for Sam Fisher's big comeback: "A very special team and project to me"

David Grivel is back to help shape the new Splinter Cell

Splinter Cell: Blacklist
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft's remake of the original Splinter Cell is still in development, as a familiar face returns to the project. David Grivel, former game director on the upcoming release, is now back directing Splinter Cell: Remake, after leaving the same position over three years ago.

Grivel himself confirmed the move on LinkedIn, announcing he's back in familiar territory with Sam Fisher. "A very special team and project to me," he says in the post.