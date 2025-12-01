After 3 years and a brief tenure on Battlefield 6, former Splinter Cell: Remake game director rejoins Ubisoft for Sam Fisher's big comeback: "A very special team and project to me"

Ubisoft's remake of the original Splinter Cell is still in development, as a familiar face returns to the project. David Grivel, former game director on the upcoming release, is now back directing Splinter Cell: Remake, after leaving the same position over three years ago.

Grivel himself confirmed the move on LinkedIn, announcing he's back in familiar territory with Sam Fisher. "A very special team and project to me," he says in the post.

Previously, he held the director's position from November 2021 to October 2022, through Splinter Cell: Remake's announcement. Then, he exited Ubisoft Toronto to join another major publisher, EA, working on Battlefield 6 with Ridgeline Games until that outfit’s closure in March 2024.