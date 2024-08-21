After 18 years, College Football 25 obliterates the best-selling PS2 NCAA game's record and rockets past Helldivers 2 on the US top seller charts

EA Sports College Football 25 finally launched back in July after a full decade's worth of anticipation from college sports fans, and it seems the hype was not exaggerated. The new sports game has already obliterated the series' previous benchmark sales record, and with just 12 days worth of sales recorded it's already the best-selling game of 2024 in the US.

"EA Sports College Football 25 debuted as the best-selling game of 2024 year-to-date and was the primary driver of both content and hardware growth on console platforms," according to Mat Piscatella of US sales tracking group Circana (formerly NPD). "Launch month dollar sales of EA Sports College Football 25 more than tripled the total lifetime dollar sales of the previous best-selling college football game, NCAA Football 07."

EA Sports College Football 25 debuted as the best-selling game of 2024 year-to-date and was the primary driver of both content and hardware growth on console platforms.August 21, 2024

College Football 25 launched on July 19, so July's sales data only includes 12 days worth of numbers, making its best-seller status even more impressive. It's worth reiterating that this is US-only sales data, but within the region College Football has dethroned the likes of Helldivers 2, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth as the top-sellers for 2024 so far.

Circana's data shows that College Football 25 is the seventh-biggest game on both Xbox and PS5 in terms of monthly active users, mostly outdone by perennial live service favorites like Fortnite, Call of Duty, GTA 5, and Roblox. It's also been outclassed on both platforms by the new hotness of the free-to-play loot shooter, The First Descendant - but this is all very strong company to be keeping.

Check out College Football 25's best playbooks for offense and defense