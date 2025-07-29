Space Marine 2 publisher praises Oblivion Remastered, FromSoftware, and the "Frenchy friends" on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as proof "the industry remains powerful" despite layoffs and studio closures

It's been a rough time for the game industry, with layoffs, studio closures, more layoffs, more studio closures, yet more layoffs, and yet more studio closures dominating the headlines for longer than I'm willing to admit to myself. But that doesn't mean game development is without its success stories, and the boss of the publisher that brought us Space Marine 2 says there are plenty of success stories around the industry to latch onto.

"There are plenty of games and publishers that are seeing very healthy performances," as Geoffroy Sardin, CEO of Focus Entertainment owner Pullup tells The Game Business. "Pullup and Space Marine 2 are not alone in having a great year. Look at the really strong numbers achieved recently by our Frenchy friends with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and also Monster Hunter Wilds and Elder Scrolls: Oblivion. They all broke records."

Sardin admits that "the industry has not grown over the past few years, but it has stabilized at a very high level after years of impressive growth. The industry remains powerful. And it is used to having phases of stabilization before returning to growth." Presumably all those layoffs – Sardin alludes to a period of "over investment" – show that "stabilization" in action.

For Sardin, the industry can effectively be split in two: there's AAA, "which is suffering from the over-investment. And also skyrocketing costs, up to $300 million maybe more… I don’t want to guess the investment behind GTA 6."

But Sardin feels that the AA and indie space has more room for success, and the AA games that make up much of Pullup's catalog are paying off. That includes Space Marine 2, which has attracted 7 million players and proven the value of catering to a niche audience.

Sardin says FromSoftware exemplifies how dedication to that niche audience can pay off in mainstream success. "They work very closely with the community in advance, doing tonnes of beta tests, to be sure that they hit the heart of their core audience, before thinking about expanding. It's a good mantra for us."

Most of the industry would probably love to make an Elden Ring right now, but it seems like Sardin would prefer to make a few more Demon's Souls first – niche titles that appeal to a certain core demographic. Who knows where the success of those niche games might go in the future.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are still plenty of excellent titles to play among the best games of 2025.