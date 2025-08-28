"Super cozy" Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar shoots to 94% positive Steam reviews 1 day after launch as fans of the series that inspired Stardew Valley sing its praises: "It's not just a simple remake"

The latest instalment in developer Marvelous' continuation of the old Harvest Moon series, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, has finally arrived – and it's safe to say farming sim fans are eating good with the new remake.

It's no secret that Story of Seasons, the series that was formerly known as Harvest Moon prior to Marvelous' 2014 split from Natsume, has managed to both impress and disappoint players with its more recent entries. While some games, like Pioneers of Olive Town, boast "Very Positive" reviews on Steam, others, including remakes such as A Wonderful Life, offer more of a mixed bag when it comes to fans' feedback.



As a longtime Story of Seasons stan myself (how could I not be – it's the series that inspired the ever-iconic Stardew Valley, after all), I was admittedly worried about Grand Bazaar, the new remake of a 2010 gem on the Nintendo DS that I was downright obsessed with. I'm happy to report, however, that it's simply enchanting – and my own review of the game isn't the only one that seems to express as much.

STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar – Launch Trailer – Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

The official Steam page for Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar already highlights various stellar reviews with an overall rating of "Very Positive" thanks to 94% positive ratings – just one day after release, too. One happy player exclaims that it's "clear" how "it's not just a simple remake of an old DS game." They continue: "You can tell a lot of time and love has been poured into this by the developers, and it shows as it's one of the best games the series has ever offered."

Another dubs the new remake "super cozy and charming," adding that they "really love that they added voice-overs" – a sentiment I certainly share after playing a solid 92 hours. Others praise Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar not just for its fresh features, but also for the way that it "keeps the vast majority of the charm of the original." In other words, it's both a love letter to an iconic genre great and also the perfect entry point for newcomers.

I'd wholeheartedly recommend giving it a go myself, although I'm certainly biased as a fan of all games like Stardew Valley – don't just take my word for it, though, when plenty of other players are similarly singing its praises.



