Stardew Valley creator kills the coyote he just invented with new Switch update that fixes "the bomb crash, disappearing chickens, and more"

The new Stardew Valley Switch update brings fantastic news: the chicken-eating coyote Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone created last week is dead, pets are able to wear hats again, and the bomb crash has been fixed.

"A new Stardew Valley patch for the Switch is out, please update your game," reads a tweet from Barone. "You can put hats back on pets now. It also fixes the bomb crash, disappearing chickens, and more. There will be further patches on console to fix additional bugs and get it in sync with where PC is at."

A new Stardew Valley patch for the Switch is out, please update your game. You can put hats back on pets now. It also fixes the bomb crash, disappearing chickens, and more. There will be further patches on console to fix additional bugs and get it in sync with where PC is at.November 13, 2024

Just in case you're a reasonable person and are confused by the whole coyote thing, let me quickly explain. There was a bug in Stardew Valley last week that was causing chickens to disappear, and Barone went above and beyond to create lore to explain it, telling players a coyote had been running rampant and killing the chickens that were really disappearing due to a bug.

There was also a bug that was impacting performance, and Barone's solution was for players to remove hats from their pats because of "a strange rash" that was making their li'l ears itchy. Again, this was just improvised lore Barone created as a fun explanation for a bug, but still, it was a bummer to see all those hatless pets.

Now, chickens are safe from the maws of coyotes and pets are free to wear as many hats as they want, which is the only kind of Stardew Valley world I want to live in.

"I accept the blame": Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe address broken mods after recent patch, says he will "release fewer, large patches" in future.