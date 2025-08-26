Silksong delayed a game so hard its devs made an entire trailer featuring a giant statue of Hollow Knight character Hornet

So there's this little game called Hollow Knight: Silksong releasing on September 4. You've probably heard of it. Yeah, it's that colossal Metroidvania punting other indie developers' early fall releases into outer space. In a new trailer for upcoming game Baby Steps from Getting Over It creator Bennett Foddy, yet another dev team prepares to send their game off on the delayed release rocket ship.

"Nate, the wary, onesie-donned protagonist of Bennett Foddy, Gabe Cuzzillo and Maxi Boch's walking simulator Baby Steps, has stumbled after attempting to ascend his greatest challenge yet: launching the week after Silksong's surprise release date," says a press release.

In the quick trailer, poor Nate wobbles around like a newborn foal as he tries to scale a giant statue of Silksong protagonist Hornet, looking glamorous in her red cloak while Nate appears like he probably smells of hot milk. The man is wearing a skintight onesie in the middle of the desert.

While ungainly, he manages to tightrope-walk the needle weapon Hornet carries, making it only a foot away from its tapered tip before slipping and sliding butt-down into a sand dune. He doesn't get back up. And, instead of releasing on PS5 and PC September 8, Baby Steps will come out on September 23.

I'm a bit bitter to see yet another interesting game get spooked by Silksong's (admittedly giant) shadow, especially as our Baby Steps preview suggests something special: "Drink in the painstakingly crafted, physically simulated environment and have a go at orienteering," says senior writer Austin Wood. "If you can see it, you can go there." At least, that seems worth the wait.

