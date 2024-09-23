How to use guns and weapons in Shadows of Doubt

Guns in Shadows of Doubt are everywhere, along with all kinds of other weapons and firearms. It won't be long before you're stumbling across smoking rifles, dropped pistols, bloody knives, and even katanas, but you can't use all of these weapons, sorry to say - or at least, while you can use a gun to attack somebody, you can't pull the trigger. Below, we'll explain the rules on what weapons you can and can't use, as well as the best weapon in Shadows of Doubt to date.

How to use weapons in Shadows of Doubt

(Image credit: Fireshine Games)

Shadows of Doubt lets you use weapons and guns - but only as blunt melee objects. You cannot fire guns in Shadows of Doubt, but you can pistol whip people with them, or just more appropriate melee items like katanas, truncheons and even syringes. There's even single-use non-lethal explosives that players can throw.

The damage done by melee weapons isn't the same across the board - swords and katanas do more damage than bats or hitting somebody with a pistol, for example. The sword appears to be the most powerful weapon in the game so far, able to knock down many enemies with a single strike.

However, this means that if you find a gun, it's more likely to be a clue than a weapon for you to use - a murderer must have a murder weapon, after all. Examining the body can tell you what kind of weapon was used to kill it, so finding a matching firearm or instrument can help you identify the killer.

(Image credit: Fireshine Games)

More importantly, despite many weapons seeming lethal, none of these will kill NPCs permanently, just knocking them unconscious like your fists do, only faster. If you're not good at the game's stealth, or looked up how to arrest people in Shadows of Doubt and want to take the violent approach, it might be worth keeping a melee weapon on you.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission