Haunted Chocolatier will receive new updates "in time," as Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe says he's currently "focused" on fixes for his farming sim

Now that update 1.6 is finally out for all players and 1.6.9 has released on PC, Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone reveals that there'll be news on Haunted Chocolatier at some point - but for now, he's focusing on his farming sim.

Speaking in a recent post online, the beloved solo developer responds to a player asking for "Chocolatier updates" following the arrival of patch 1.6.9 on PC. "There will be in time," he writes, "but right now I'm focused on these Stardew updates." As a longtime fan myself, it's not all that surprising to read - after all, ConcernedApe previously admitted that he still thinks he could "keep working on the game forever" in regard to Stardew Valley.

there will be in time, but right now I'm focused on these stardew updatesNovember 7, 2024

He did, however, also tell a fan in March that he's "eager" to get back to working on Haunted Chocolatier after finishing updating his farming sim - but there's really no telling when that will be. Between 1.6 only just coming to non-PC platforms and ConcernedApe describing how he has "not touched Haunted Chocolatier in a long time" while working to get the big update out onto consoles and mobile devices, it's difficult to try and guess.

I'm personally just thrilled to see patches still rolling out for Stardew Valley, almost a decade after the game's monumental 2016 release. While I'd love to get my hands on a brand-new game like Haunted Chocolatier, letting ConcernedApe keep on cooking seems to be the best course of action. As one commenter under the creator's post puts it, "I have patience" - and I'm grateful to wait for more from such a dedicated developer.

