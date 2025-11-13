Garry's Mod is, unbelievably, still kicking and just got a new update, improving some of the popular Half-Life mod's visuals, NPC behavior, and even bringing over some new weapons

News
By published

19 years and counting

Garry&#039;s Mod
(Image credit: Facepunch Studios)

Garry's Mod's long legs are aspirational. 19 years after the popular Half-Life mod's initial release, it's still being fine tuned, and its November 2025 update is no slouch in the department, improving some of the game's visuals and inconsistencies.

The most evident change in this latest update pertains to Garry's Mod water visuals. According to the game's patch notes, liquid surfaces should, broadly speaking, now look far more realistic and dynamic, utilizing rendering features from more recent Source Engine games to spice things up a bit.

The change in water visuals apparently might disrupt a few existing maps, which were already using modified materials, and need to be fixed by the map makers. But hey –new, better-looking water is dropping in Garry's Mod, that's pretty cool.

Moises Taveras
Moises Taveras
Contributor

Moises is a born-and-raised New Yorker who's rarely obnoxious about it. He first aspired to do games media almost 20 years ago while looking up reviews of Super Mario Galaxy and still can't believe he's doing it sometimes. Ask him about Hollow Knight, he dares you.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.