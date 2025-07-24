With "gracious permission from Valve," Garry's Mod update adds "most of Counter-Strike: Source and Half-Life 2 Episodic content" to remove "majority" of infamous pink and black missing textures

Nearly two decades have passed since Facepunch Studios released its sandbox gem Garry's Mod, and missing texture models from Valve have been a problem ever since – until now, that is.

A new Garry's Mod update might spell the end of pesky hot pink and black-coded missing texture models – in most situations, anyway. The patch is outlined in a post on the official GMod website, in which programmer Rubat reveals that Valve has finally authorized the addition of content from games like Counter-Strike: Source and Half-Life 2 in Garry's Mod. This means more pre-installed texture models from Valve.

"The biggest user-facing change in this update brings most of Counter-Strike: Source and Half-Life 2 Episodic content to Garry's Mod by default," explains Rubat, "with gracious permission from Valve.

"This means that you no longer need to own those games and have them installed to play on community maps that expect you to have this content." So fans don't need to own the Valve games for certain content anymore, but this doesn't cover everything.

"Please do note that maps from those games are not included, so you'll still need to install those games to use their maps, and neither are voice-over files and music, due to licensing issues," Rubat states. "This won't eliminate all instances of missing content (missing textures and ERROR models), but it will address a majority of instances of this issue. The remainder would just be addon authoring or installation errors."

The developer adds that the Garry's Mod update "also means that Half-Life 2: Episode 2 content is now available in the spawnmenu for every player by default."

As for some of the other changes brought by the new Garry's Mod patch, Rubat concludes in the post that, "as usual, there is a large number of smaller changes – crash fixes, optimizations, additions, as well as other miscellaneous improvements for modders as well as players."



