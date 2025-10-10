American and Euro Truck Simulator devs have some "hidden cards" on the roadmap after the PS5 and Xbox Series X ports, but they won't be launching until 2026 at the earliest

SCS Software, the developer behind American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2, is now at work on bringing its two flagship games to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. CEO Pavel Sebor says "this is really one of the biggest projects we've ever undertaken" and some of the core technology changes have been in the works for over half a decade – but that still doesn't mean you should expect the new editions to launch this year.

"At this point, we are sure that the games are not coming out in 2025 on the new platforms," according to Jakub Mraz, producer on the console versions, speaking in a new dev video. "The concrete release date will be decided as we go, based on internal playtests, on evaluations, on how performance is doing. Ensure that people actually get a great game when they eventually buy it on these platforms."

Mraz says that, ever since he played ETS when it first launched, "I kind of felt that the game belongs onto the big screen and onto the console systems. I took it as my personal goal to get us onto the new platforms where I think the games will shine."

SCS Software: Road to Consoles Dev Talk - YouTube Watch On

But that process wasn't without its challenges. Most game studios working console ports have either an experienced publisher or team members with console history, Mraz explains, but SCS had to essentially figure things out on its own. According to Pavel Sebor, the earliest tech changes to get the game ready for modern tech started "over five years" ago.

"Our engine was not at all prepared to run on multiple processors simultaneously many years ago," according to SCS co-owner Petr Sebor. "So there was quite a bit of rewriting involved. The scope, in terms of the number of people involved, is really quite large. And we’re really scraping the bottom now to get it done on time."

Even if it'll be some time before the console ports come, SCS already has a roadmap in mind for what comes after – with some "hidden cards" yet to be revealed. "We realize that people will be intrigued into hearing about the future updates and all the additional features that might be coming to the game down the line after the initial release," Mraz says, but those details remain secret for now.

