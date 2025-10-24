Silent Hill f's Hinako actor is playing her own game on stream and I feel bad for how hard I'm laughing at her terror

Silent Hill f is a game with many freaky sights and sounds, and it's very clear that not even the actor who voiced and mo-capped main character Hinako is immune to its horrors.

Over on the official Silent Hill f YouTube channel, you can watch about 90 minutes of Hinako actor Konatsu Kato anxiously exploring the beginning of the game, wincing in horror at some of the grotesque imagery, and letting out exacerbated sighs after being defeated in battle. Some of her facial expressions our genuinely priceless, even if I feel slightly guilty for finding so much amusement in her discomfort. Regardless, here some of my favorites:

You can watch the full stream below. Naturally, it's in Japanese, but the machine-translated subtitles provide some probably imprecise but nonetheless entertaining accompaniments to what you're seeing on screen. I think my favorite part of the whole stream is around the 55:30 mark, when Kato inspects a bloody mask and recoils in horror, before turning it around, seeing the face, and reeling even further back into pure disgust.

"No, no, no, I don't want to do anything. What is this? What? What? What?" she exclaims. Right after that is a chase scene in which a visibly frightened Kato seems to very nearly give up, saying, "I can't take this anymore," "How long should I do this?" and, upon coming face to face with her pursuer, "stop, stop, stop, stop, stop, wait a minute, stop."

Alright, this is all starting to feel a little cruel, so I'm signing off here. That said, I will absolutely be back for the next video. This one's titled Silent Hill f #1, so it's safe to assume Kato plans on streaming more of the game, unless this seemingly traumatizing experience scared her off for good. Let's hope not.

