Silent Hill 2 Remake release time - here's exactly when you get to play the remake of one of the greatest horror games of all time

If you're waiting on the Silent Hill 2 Remake release time to know precisely when you can dive into Bloober Team's remake of one of the greatest horror games ever made, well, I'm right there with you, and I have that information to share with you.

Silent Hill 2 Remake is set to release on Tuesday, October 8, and reviews are by and large indicative of a remake that stays faithful to the 2001 classic while modernizing elements to be approachable in 2024. GamesRadar+'s Silent Hill 2 Remake review called it "an atmospheric and rewarding horror game up there with the Resident Evil remakes for reinventing a classic," awarding the remake 3.5/5 stars.

Konami has revealed release times for Silent Hill 2 Remake across regions and platforms, which means it's time to set a reminder for October 8. Here's exactly when you'll be able to play the game based on where you live and your preferred platform:

Silent Hill 2 Remake release time:

Los Angeles

PS5: 9pm PDT October 7

Steam: 9pm PDT October 7

New York

PS5: 12am EDT October 8

Steam: 12am EDT October 8

London

PS5: 12am BST October 8

Steam: 5am BST October 8

Paris

PS5: 12am CEST October 8

Steam: 6am CEST October 8

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sao Paulo

PS5: 12am GMT - 3 October 8

Steam: 1am GMT - 3 October 8

Istanbul

PS5: 12am GMT + 3 October 8

Steam: 7am GMT + 3 October 8

Riyadh

PS5: 12am GMT + 3 October 8

Steam: 7am GMT + 3 October 8

Hong Kong

PS5: 12am HKT October 8

Steam: 12pm HKT October 8

Sydney

PS5: 12am AEST October 8

Steam: 3pm AEST October 8

Tokyo

PS5: 12am JST October 8

Steam: 1pm JST October 8

It's also worth noting that if you pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition, you can jump into the game 48 hours earlier than the above listed times. And now that you have everything you need to play the Silent Hill 2 Remake as soon as you possibly can, you can probably squeeze in a playthrough of the original.