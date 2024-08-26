Original Silent Hill 2 composer "remade all the original tracks and added new ones" for the upcoming remake: "After 25 years, my approach to music has evolved"

Legendary Team Silent composer Akira Yamaoka remade all of the music from the original game for the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team, and there's even some brand new music as well.

Yamaoka very sensibly explained in a recent tweet that in the 25 years since he sat down and formulated the iconic score for Silent Hill 2, his approach toward making music has changed dramatically.

"Remade all the original tracks and added new ones," Yamaoka said. "After 25 years, my approach to music has evolved. This work reflects that change, blending past passion with today’s sound, challenging me like never before."

If I was sitting in front of Yamaoka right now, I'd ask where he draws the line between respecting such a beloved video game score and making sure the music has evolved along with his artistry after so many years. It must be somewhat daunting tinkering with something so universally treasured but also finding ways to modernize it and respect his own vision, but alas, this isn't an interview.

Our Silent Hill 2 Remake hands-on preview is just one of many that recently surfaced daring to flip on its head the whole narrative around Bloober Team's ability to pull this thing off. Bloober has a few hits in the bag, namely Layers of Fear and Observer, but it's also released a few duds, *cough* Blair Witch *cough*, leaving some Silent Hill fans in doubt about whether the studio can do justice to one of the most iconic horror games of all time. However, with hands-on impressions being near universally positive, it's possible those fears have been unwarranted all along.

