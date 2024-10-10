It's been 24 hours and Silent Hill 2 Remake mods are already letting you play as protagonists from GTA San Andreas, Nier Automata, and Resident Evil 4 Remake

Silent Hill 2 Remake has been out for only a day, and there are already four pages worth of mods over on NexusMods. Although I wouldn't recommend using any of them on your first playthrough, my favorites are the ones that let you swap out protagonist James Sutherland for heroes from GTA San Andreas, Nier Automata, and Resident Evil 4 Remake.

This was, of course, inevitable. The best Resident Evil 2 Remake mods over the years include everything from the infamous Thomas the Tank Mr. X to the manifestation of the fabled Resident Evil 2 Akuma Mode after 26 years. It's only fair that Silent Hill 2 Remake gets the same treatment, although we've yet to reach the levels of absurdity we inevitably will.

My favorite 'character' mods so far include one that turns you into CJ from GTA San Andreas, another that lets you play as Resident Evil 4 Remake hero Leon Kennedy, and another that swaps James Sutherland for 2B from Nier Automata. We've seen these exact mods in other games, including Resident Evil 2 Remake, but hey, they're classics for a reason, right?

Where do we go from here? Well, Thomas the Tank as Pyramid Head seems like a safe bet, and while we're on the topic of GTA, Big Smoke too. We have a long road ahead folks, and it's time to buckle up.

One of the most surreal things I saw today is the Silent Hill 2 Remake mod that clears out the game's signature fog for a weirdly sunny scene.