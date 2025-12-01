With Baldur's Gate 3 still in Steam's top 20 after 2 years, Larian ends 2025 with love for the best mods keeping the RPG thriving: "Give yourselves a pat on the back, have a shot of whiskey"

350 million mod downloads, 10,000 mods uploaded

Larian CEO Swen Vincke in a santa hat
(Image credit: Larian / Swen Vincke)

Baldur's Gate 3 is, terrifyingly, more than two years old. It is also, remarkably, still hanging out in the top 20 most-played games on Steam despite being a single-player RPG (with co-op, I realize), and of the crunchy kind, not long ago feared by many large publishers as too out there, too esoteric, too D&D to find mass appeal.

As is often the case with PC-first, single-player games, that longevity is largely thanks to the game's modding community, and so developer Larian has kicked off December with a round of applause for the best Baldur's Gate 3 mods around.