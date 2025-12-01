With Baldur's Gate 3 still in Steam's top 20 after 2 years, Larian ends 2025 with love for the best mods keeping the RPG thriving: "Give yourselves a pat on the back, have a shot of whiskey"

Baldur's Gate 3 is, terrifyingly, more than two years old. It is also, remarkably, still hanging out in the top 20 most-played games on Steam despite being a single-player RPG (with co-op, I realize), and of the crunchy kind, not long ago feared by many large publishers as too out there, too esoteric, too D&D to find mass appeal.

As is often the case with PC-first, single-player games, that longevity is largely thanks to the game's modding community, and so developer Larian has kicked off December with a round of applause for the best Baldur's Gate 3 mods around.

According to the studio's latest community update blog post, Baldur's Gate 3 has surpassed 350 million mod downloads and 10,000 mods uploaded. Larian CEO Swen Vincke basks in this news on Twitter: "The numbers get crazier every time I look. 350 million mod downloads and counting. Way more than we ever expected."