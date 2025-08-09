The Outer Worlds 2 was helped along by Fallout co-creator Tim Cain, but Obsidian is switching up RPG history by going "much bigger and deeper" with its sequel

While Fallout creator Tim Cain is only consulting on The Outer Worlds 2 rather than co-directing, creative lead Leonard Boyarsky says the pair's plan remains the same for the sequel – "go much bigger and deeper."

Speaking to Edge magazine, Boyarsky explains that, while he and fellow Fallout alumni Cain never intended the post-apocalyptic RPG to become a series, their ambitions were grander for The Outer Worlds from the word go.

"We established the world, but we had a much smaller slice of it," he says. "That was always my plan, if we were fortunate to make a sequel: go much bigger and deeper.

"Because it was so much smaller and our time and resources were so much more restricted, we had to make a lot of decisions where we were making things shorter and easier to digest. In a lot of ways, The Outer Worlds 2 delivers on the fantasy we had when we started the first game."

Delving deeper into that fantasy, Boyarsky says it's important for the team to ensure the world and story remain compelling without overshadowing the moment-to-moment experience you play through.

"The heart of it, always, for me, has been the story, the world, and the narrative – and it's very important that the story doesn't get in the way of the player having a great experience with their character," he says. "I don't think that changes with the technology."

The Outer Worlds 2 releases October 29.

