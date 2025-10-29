The Outer Worlds 2 director is already watching streamers create bad character builds, but that's part of the "true RPG" experience that "the Baldur's Gate 3s of the world" are helping bring back

On the Radar | Game director Brandon Adler tells GR+ that fans are "relearning how RPGs" can offer real player choice

The Outer Worlds 2
(Image credit: Obsidian)

The Outer Worlds 2 is an RPG that's more than willing to let you create some bad character builds. Game director Brandon Adler believes that's a critical part of the role-playing game experience that's fallen by the wayside in recent years, but titles like Baldur's Gate 3 are proving that many RPG fans prefer to have to actually think once in a while.

"In general, it feels like many games, but RPGs in particular, are like, 'Well, you're not allowed to make bad choices, so every character build is viable, and we make sure that no matter what you do, everything's going to be fine,'" Adler tells GamesRadar+. "And you know, the problem with that, at least in my opinion, is that for those choices to matter, they have to be things that could be good or bad, depending on what you're doing."

Once upon a time, RPG players needed to keep their own journal – with real paper and a real pencil – at hand to track their quests, manually mapping dungeons and carefully choosing where to allocate every stat point. As Heather notes in our The Outer Worlds 2 review, this is an RPG that's "willing to play game master to my silliest decisions," and you don't get that kind of freedom without giving players the freedom to think for themselves and screw up a little bit.

