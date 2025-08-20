The new vampire RPG from The Witcher 3 devs promises "three layers of choices," but while that might "sound intimidating," there's actually still plenty of freedom

The Blood of Dawnwalker, the vampire RPG from a team of former The Witcher 3 devs, is promising "three layers" of choice when it comes to making decisions - but they promise that shouldn't be too "intimidating."

Speaking to the Future Games Show, game director Konrad Tomaszciewicz explained that the first of those three layers "is quite traditional, similar to other RPGS - you make a choice, and then deal with the consequences." Some of those might be apparent immediately, but others might only show up later in the game.

The second layer stems from The Blood of Dawnwalker's dual gameplay loop, which often means that you'll be presented with a different choice depending on whether you're facing a given situation during the day or night. But just as you can decide when to make a choice, you can decide if you want to make a choice at all. "Not making a choice is also a choice. You can simply choose not to act, and the world will respond in ways that are often hard to predict."

That might sound a little spooky, but lead quest designer Rafal Jankowski explains that "it may sound intimidating at first, but don't worry - first of all, you'll always know up front how much time an activity will take. And second, there's no need to rush, as exploration in our game doesn't consume time at all." Either way, you'll get to make your choice when The Blood of Dawnwalker releases next year.

