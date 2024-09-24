The follow-up RPG to one of Nintendo's most beloved 3DS gems finally got a solid release date following multiple delays, and there's not long left to wait now

A little over one month ago, Nintendo announced that the long-awaited Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time was delayed again without word of any solid new release date - until now, that is.

As newly revealed in a post by developer Level-5 Comcept, the hotly-anticipated Fantasy Life sequel is now scheduled to release in April 2025. "We are sorry to keep you waiting like this," explains the studio, "but we are working hard to make the game even more interesting for you. We hope you can wait for a little longer." The follow-up to the iconic 3DS classic was originally set to drop sometime in 2023.

Following an initial delay, Fantasy Life i's big release date was then postponed to October 10, 2024. It faced yet another delay last month - hopefully, that was the final one now that devs have provided fans with a concrete launch window. Alongside their announcement today, they also shared a brand-new trailer detailing some of the features players can expect to see. From multiplayer to open-world exploration, the sequel sounds massive.

Fans can look forward to Animal Crossing: New Horizons -esque island customization and landscaping, new lives to play like Artist and Farmer, and loads of exploration - it's a dream come true for any dedicated lovers of the original, including myself. A lengthy decade has passed since the first Fantasy Life graced the 3DS with its unique class-swapping system and whimsical sim-like elements in 2012, after all.

I'm not the only one who's excited to finally play the sequel this spring, either. Comments on the devs' date reveal highlight as much: "The new features are absolutely incredible! Can’t wait to no life this game in April!" One fan calls the wait "nothing" after seeing all of the content coming, exclaiming that they "can't wait to play this game like I did with the first one." I feel the same - now if you'll excuse me, I'm itching to play the 3DS title yet again.

