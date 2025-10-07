Skyrim player 3D scans himself into the game, executes himself immediately, and invades Dark Souls for good measure: “Wanted to get a video of me decapitating myself”

Plenty of real people have been modded into games over the years, but relatively few people have made very literal self-insert mods to add themselves into their favorite games. Modder, game-trotter, Twitch streamer, and Skyrim player Orcpics has done just that, getting full mileage out of a personal 3D scan.

The mod bastion that is Skyrim first brought this to my attention. In a post to the Skyrim Reddit, Orcpics shared that he'd modded his 3D scan into Bethesda's iconic RPG as an armor set, which could then be equipped to NPCs or his own playable character in order to dress them up as himself – or at least a PS1-era version of himself. "I knew just the NPC for the job," he said.

"Wanted to get a video of me decapitating myself, and I knew just the NPC for the job," Orcpics explained. We can thank Heimskr, infamous chatterbox and zealot of Whiterun's Talos Shrine, for his devotion to the cause of letting Orcpics decapitate Orcpics right in the middle of town.

"It was definitely time consuming," Orcpics said of the mod in a Reddit reply, "but this is my first time creating a Skyrim mod so I had to learn everything from scratch. The mod is just a custom helmet and torso armor so if you have experience in creating those I can't imagine it's too difficult."

It was not, however, his first or only mod. A video posted to Twitter (and Youtube) features similar clips shot in Lethal Company and Dark Souls Remastered, respectively serving up a whole crew of low-res Orcpics and an army of undead enemies swapped for our hoodied hero.

How I like to show off my cameras pic.twitter.com/K1hPDuQxkgSeptember 16, 2025

This is "how I like to show off my cameras," Orcpics says in the post. The video opens with a quick showcase of the different cameras in his collection, which were rendered digitally using 3D scans. And, well, once you 3D scan a camera, why not 3D scan yourself and mod your appearance into games?

It's like buying a panini press. You've got this kitchen gadget now, so you'd better find an excuse to use it. I'll panini press anything. A sandwich? Frozen waffles? Hell, I'll panini press my clean laundry. 3D scanning myself into Dark Souls is nothing compared to that.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I don't know why I subject myself to this level of torture": Oblivion Remastered player spends 100 hours spamming the RPG's most basic spell in the sewers, all to achieve a goal they set themselves as a child.