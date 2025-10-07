"I don't know why I subject myself to this level of torture": Oblivion Remastered player spends 100 hours spamming the RPG's most basic spell in the sewers, all to achieve a goal they set themselves as a child

It's been a wild few months for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered since its release in April earlier this year, with creative players finding all sorts of ways to enjoy the revamped Bethesda Game Studios – and maybe, just maybe, break it a little bit.

From players figuring out how to fly across Cyrodiil at lightning speed to fans conjuring up 100-foot destruction spells that cost 9,000 magicka, there's seemingly been no shortage of Sheogorath-level madness within the Elder Scrolls community since Oblivion Remastered released – and Reddit user "Hippos_R_Us" is certainly no exception. "Does this impress you, or disgust you?" reads their most recent post, a clip of gameplay attached.

The short video shows them in the sewers at the beginning of the game, spamming the most basic Mysticism spell of all: Clairvoyance. Eventually, they max their mastery in Mysticism. Why, though? "When I first heard of Oblivion as a kid, my buddy had said, 'You can level from anything, even jumping!' So I decided to give it a shot and immediately tested this out, only to max acrobatics in the jail cell," explains Hippos_R_Us.

"Flash forward to 2025, and I get the dumb idea to do that again, only a bit late, I already did the acrobatics thing, and then thought, 'How far can I take this?' I already left some things and picked the locks, so those skills are out, but I plan on becoming the strongest level 1 character and plan to get as far along before the emperor does his whole emperor thing." That's when they chose to burst level Mysticism using Clairvoyance.

"I don't know why I subject myself to this level of torture, but after 100+ hours, I can tell you so far, Mysticism with just Clairvoyance has been the worst! But today I hit 100 and took that off my list. I know none of this makes any sense, but I believe little me would've been proud, and that’s kind of cool."

It makes sense – after all, as the user concludes, "It's fun to beat those challenges I had as a kid. So I ask, is this impressive or am I just an idiot?"

Definitely impressive – and certainly not an idiot, if you ask me. Besides, it doesn't sound as though it was that torturous, either. In the comments, Hippos_R_Us confirms how they pulled it off: "Oh, I just spammed on my Steam Deck while we watched TV, to be honest."

