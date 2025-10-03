Oblivion Remastered's "physical" console releases will "require content download," and fans of the RPG aren't happy: "Why make something physical that still requires a download?"

A solid four months have passed since Bethesda Game Studios finally released long-awaited RPG remaster The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, with recent Steam reviews falling to "Mixed" – and now, a physical edition that isn't so physical at all.

Earlier last month, eagle-eyed fans noted that listings for the so-called "physical" edition of Oblivion Remastered had altered their descriptions to clarify that the game is essentially just a "code in a box" rather than a disc – a debacle that most games' communities are finding themselves in as the years pass and truly physical media becomes more obscure. Discussions about the revamped RPG being not-so-physical have resurfaced now, though.

That's because Bethesda seemingly updated the game's box art for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S copies, as spotted by TweakTown, to include a caution informing that every copy "requires content download." This implies some sort of necessary online download, but whether or not that pertains to the bonus content – which requires a separate app altogether to access – or otherwise remains unclear for now and likely will until the physical release.

Even though the console copies aren't dropping until October 13, players are disappointed by the news – much like they were in September when Oblivion Remastered's physical edition was outed as potentially just being a boxed code – and are sharing as much online. A recent Reddit thread highlights these conversations, with one commenter simply asking, "Why make something physical that still requires a download?" Others largely agree.

"Typical Bethesda, typical Microsoft," criticizes one user. "Always too cheap to wait and put the game complete on disc." Some are hopeful the "required" download is actually just add-on content, however: "Isn't this just a download required for the DLC content (as in armour add-ons etc)?" Ultimately, there's no way of knowing until physical copies of Oblivion Remastered drop later this month.

