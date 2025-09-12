Oblivion Remastered gets its physical release soon, but it seems Bethesda's revamped RPG might come as just a "code in a box" after all – and fans aren't pleased: "You will own nothing and be happy"

It's been a wild four months since Bethesda Game Studios finally released long-awaited RPG remaster The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, with Steam reviews falling to "Mixed" – and now, a physical edition that might not be so physical at all.

While the Steam rating drop has to do with poor PC performance, the community has another controversy to grapple with now, as it seems like the upcoming physical release of Oblivion Remastered – which is set to arrive October 13 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users – is simply just another "code in a box" rather than an actual insertable disc. This possibility, which players feared, is pointed out on Reddit by someone who pre-ordered a copy.

"Oblivion Remastered physical is listed as a code in a box," writes the poster. "I don't know if this is new or not, but I just got this email from PlayAsia, and the game is now listed as a code in a box. Sorry if this is old news, but I'm just finding out." Attached to their thread is a screenshot of an email received from the store and one of the physical Oblivion Remastered Deluxe listing itself, showing that it is indeed described as a "code in a box."

After checking the listing on PlayAsia myself, I can confirm that it does, in fact, show up as a "code in a box" copy – as sad as it is to admit. Fellow fans seem just as disappointed to learn that the Oblivion Remastered community has apparently fallen victim to the rising plague of so-called "physical" releases that are really just keys in packaging. "What's even the point of releasing it 'physically,' then? What a joke," comments one such distraught player.

Another responds, "Not really a physical release if the game isn't physically there, is it?" It's not, but I suppose the era of true physical games is long over now. As a response reads, "You will own nothing and be happy" – an unfortunate quote that rings all too true in terms of media currently. I'm reminded of the recent controversy surrounding game-key cards for the Nintendo Switch 2 myself, and other similar let-downs.

Here's hoping that somehow, some way, someday, actually physical physical releases make a return – judging by players' reactions, they'd be more than welcome amid the never-ending sea of digital copies.

