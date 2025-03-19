Skyrim and Fallout veteran left Bethesda after 14 years because he'd already made 3 runaway GotY winners: "That's a really hard thing to top"

News
By published

"I didn't really feel the need to do another big AAA project"

Skyrim
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Bethesda Game Studios veteran Nathan "Nate" Purkeypile has looked back on his time developing some of the best RPGs to date including gems like Skyrim, explaining how he was ready for something new after helping create three Game of the Year winners.

Speaking at this year's Game Developers Conference, Purkeypile recalls leaving AAA games behind after nearly two decades, 14 years of which were spent at Bethesda. "I'd been in AAA for about 17 years at that point, and 14 of those were Bethesda, so I was ready for something different after that," admits the longtime developer, going on to momentarily look back at a pre-Skyrim E3 and industry – a different world altogether.

"This is a photo of E3 before Skyrim came out, and we didn't really know what was coming next," describes Purkeypile. "Fallout 3 did ok, but Skyrim was something else, completely different. And eventually, three of the games I worked on – Fallout 3, Skyrim, and Fallout 4 – won the most GotY awards for the year that they came out." After so many Game of the Year wins, Purkeypile didn't feel like trying to tackle yet another.

"I didn't really feel the need to do another big AAA project and try and get that because honestly, I think the odds of that are pretty low because luck and timing also played a huge factor," says the Bethesda veteran, explaining that it wouldn't be easy to do again. "That's something really hard to one-up. I hope The Elder Scrolls 6 is great, but that's a really hard thing to top, so I wanted to have a new challenge."

Purkeypile makes a valid point here, in my opinion, and it's not as though only AAA games can be great. After all, the former Bethesda dev himself is currently heading his own indie studio, Just Purkey Games, while working to release its debut title The Axis Unseen – and if hunting monsters to the tune of heavy metal doesn't honestly sound like it could be downright awesome in a Doom-esque way, then I'm not sure what does.

Here are some of the other most exciting new games this year and beyond to keep an eye on.

See more PC Gaming News
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Legacy: Steel &amp; Sorcery
13-year WoW vet left Blizzard for the indie life because "I didn't really feel like a game developer in some way," agrees it's harder for AAA giants to "maintain this connection to the player"
A trackers alliance agent cocks her head to the side as she tries to entice you to join the organisation
Former Starfield lead says "people are fatigued" with huge games, and "I'm sorry" because "part of what happened is the success of games like Skyrim and Fallout 4"
Wyrdsong
Skyrim and Fallout veterans' new open-world RPG is now a roguelike that's not open-world, after funding issues brought the team "down to a skeleton crew"
Skyrim
Fallout and RPG veteran Josh Sawyer says most players don't want games "6 times bigger than Skyrim or 8 times bigger than The Witcher 3"
Skyrim
RPG veteran Josh Sawyer says Skyrim is the perfect example of why it doesn't matter if players finish games because "a lot of people never finish the crit path," but "they love it"
Skyrim
Skyrim's iconic opening was done by Starfield's quest lead, but only after he was brutally called out for "everything we're doing wrong" in front of the Bethesda team
Latest in RPGs
Skyrim
Skyrim and Fallout veteran left Bethesda after 14 years because he'd already made 3 runaway GotY winners: "That's a really hard thing to top"
Kingdom Come: Deliverance had to add complex pathfinding for just 2 NPCs that owned horses: "If you want to do this feature, you have to support it"
A dragon blasts a man with a shield in Skyrim
"Even if The Elder Scrolls 6 is great," Skyrim veteran thinks Bethesda developers will face harassment and "death threats" anyway
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot of Naoe wearing a hood and standing below a cherry blossom tree
PSA: Clear out your storage space, because Assassin's Creed Shadows' world is so pretty you'll be taking screenshots for days
Games like The Witcher 3: A cut scene during Act 2 of Baldur&#039;s Gate 3.
Baldur's Gate 3's corporate overlord says news on the future of the RPG series is coming "in pretty short order"
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face
Baldur's Gate 3 and Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke declares that single-player games are, in fact, not "dead" at all – "they just have to be good"
Latest in News
Skyrim
Skyrim and Fallout veteran left Bethesda after 14 years because he'd already made 3 runaway GotY winners: "That's a really hard thing to top"
Kingdom Come: Deliverance had to add complex pathfinding for just 2 NPCs that owned horses: "If you want to do this feature, you have to support it"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are loving Punisher and Matt Murdock's reunion, calling it the "best scene" of the show so far
Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League
Zack Snyder celebrates 4 years of the Snyder Cut of Justice League: "Still humbled by the fact that this exists at all"
Coen fighting a monster during the day in the cinematic trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker.
The Witcher 3 devs' new vampire RPG introduces new enemies - and even the devs are calling them "annoying little b*******s"
Xbox Adaptive Joystick controller with a gray and green background
Microsoft launches its new Adaptive Joystick with 3D printable accessories
More about rpg
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot of Naoe wearing a hood and standing below a cherry blossom tree

PSA: Clear out your storage space, because Assassin's Creed Shadows' world is so pretty you'll be taking screenshots for days

A dragon blasts a man with a shield in Skyrim

"Even if The Elder Scrolls 6 is great," Skyrim veteran thinks Bethesda developers will face harassment and "death threats" anyway
Xbox Adaptive Joystick controller with a gray and green background

Microsoft launches its new Adaptive Joystick with 3D printable accessories
See more latest
Most Popular
Xbox Adaptive Joystick controller with a gray and green background
Microsoft launches its new Adaptive Joystick with 3D printable accessories
A dragon blasts a man with a shield in Skyrim
"Even if The Elder Scrolls 6 is great," Skyrim veteran thinks Bethesda developers will face harassment and "death threats" anyway
Kingdom Come: Deliverance had to add complex pathfinding for just 2 NPCs that owned horses: "If you want to do this feature, you have to support it"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are loving Punisher and Matt Murdock's reunion, calling it the "best scene" of the show so far
Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League
Zack Snyder celebrates 4 years of the Snyder Cut of Justice League: "Still humbled by the fact that this exists at all"
Coen fighting a monster during the day in the cinematic trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker.
The Witcher 3 devs' new vampire RPG introduces new enemies - and even the devs are calling them "annoying little b*******s"
Helldivers 2 intro cutscene helldiver thumbs up
Despite Arrowhead trying to fix it twice, Helldivers 2 still features a chaotic bug that lets you slide around like a snake, and "it's even more hilarious" after the latest update
Mark Grayson in Invincible season 3
Invincible season 3 video shows just how well the Conquest fight was adapted from the comics
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
Despite being one of the most expensive movies of all time, The Electric State isn't set to break any viewership records for Netflix
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil's Vanessa actor "never really understood" why she was initially recast in Born Again: "I thought there was so much more to explore with her"