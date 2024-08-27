Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker is out for free in Spring 2025, expanding on the smash-hit throwback JRPG with a new character, abilities, and more

Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker is arriving next year in Spring 2025, and it'll offer new combat abilities and an all-new companion, as well as an entirely original storyline.

Earlier today at the Nintendo Indie World presentation, Sabotage Studio presented our best look at Throes of the Watchmaker yet. You can see the brand new trailer for the Sea of Stars expansion just below, as well as an overview of how the brand new storyline will expand the world of the original 2023 smash-hit throwback RPG for Zale and Valere.

Sea of Stars DLC Throes of the Watchmaker is coming for free to all platforms Spring 2025! Be sure to check out the announcement trailer 👇 pic.twitter.com/OhzI06kSt9August 27, 2024

Additionally, we have a new look at combat abilities for the dynamic duo. Zale, for example, will incorporate elements of juggling into his combat style, where he spins small balls of fire rapidly in his hands to damage enemies. For Valere, she's becoming something of an acrobat, jumping all over the battlefield and damaging enemies with kicks and flips.

In Throes of the Watchmaker, Valere and Zale venture into the magical miniature clockwork world of Horloge," a press release from Sabotage reads. "This land’s denizens are threatened by a cursed carnival, which will force the Solstice Warriors to adapt to unfamiliar rules to fully realize their mastery of Sun and Moon powers.

The two protagonists also have a brand new companion called the Artificer (or Arty, for short). This newcomer looks like a lovely little robotic companion for our party, and we can see instances of him shooting enemies with what looks like a laser pistol, as well as throwing up cannonballs into the air to rain down on multiple foes at once.

This is great news, but perhaps the most surprising bit of information here is that Throes of the Watchmaker will be free for everyone who owns a copy of Sea of Stars. The base game sold absolute gangbusters, so I guess this might be Sabotage's way of saying thank you to everyone who helped propel the throwback RPG to the sales prowess it is.

