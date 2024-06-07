Over 1 year after leaving Steam following legal issues, wishlist-topper Dark and Darker returns as a free-to-play game

Dark and Darker has returned to Valve's storefront 14 months after being pulled due to legal issues—and it's a free-to-play game, to boot.

Revealed as part of Summer Game Fest, Ironmace says that you can now download Dark and Darker on Steam and the Epic Game Store. While we knew the latter was coming, whether Dark and Darker would return to Steam had been left to linger.

As we previously reported, Dark and Darker is now a free-to-play game - with a catch. Creating a 'free' account will limit you to making one character and only playing Normals on maps, so you won't be able to play the High Roller dungeons that are more intense. You will, however, still be able to do quests and "build a stash of loot."

If you want the full-fat experience, you'll want to create a 'Legendary' account. If you've bought the Standard or Founders edition, this is the version of the game you've been playing. Better yet, Iron Mace says if you've bought one of those editions, you'll automatically be upgraded to a 'Legendary' account. As the developer explains, a free account is basically an extended demo, whereas the upgraded version is for those who "want to experience everything the game has to offer."

Dark and Darker initially attracted everyone's attention on Steam, surging to the top of the wishlist charts. The game would be pulled, however, after Nexon accused the studio of stealing assets - something they could have allegedly done as many worked at Nexon previously. As the past 12 months have rumbled on, though, it would appear those legal issues have subsided enough that the game can be released once more, not just on Steam but the Epic Game Store, too.

