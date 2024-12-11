Get hundreds of hours of RPG goodness for $30 with this bundle of 8 games that includes the first two Baldur's Gate games, which are absolutely worth playing
Humble's RPG Masters game bundle is a steal
If you asked me to tell you the best way to spend $30 yesterday, I probably would've told you to support your local pizza establishment and get the daily special. But now that I've seen this RPG bundle that gets you some of the all-time greats as well as some newer, highly acclaimed games for $30, I'd say it might just be an even better bang for your buck... although I'd still say you should get that pizza. Best of both worlds and that.
Over on Humble Games, the new 'RPG Masters' game bundle tantalizes with classic RPGs like Baldur's Gate: Deluxe Edition, Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, and Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures - that trio alone would cost you more than $80 if you bought them individually on Steam. And here you also get Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and its two season passes, Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition and its season pass, Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, and Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition.
All in all, Humble says the bundle is $346 value, which sounds about right, and you could easily spend more than 1000 hours playing through each of these games and their post-launch content. And, of course, there's the whole charitable component that comes with buying anything from Humble, making this a pretty darn good deal for your wallet and your conscience. As always, if you can spare more than $30 for the bundle, there's that option, but $30 is the minimum.
Alternatively, you can treat yourself with a pick from our list of the best RPGs ever made.
