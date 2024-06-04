Genshin Impact 4.7 release date and time - When the Clorinde banner starts

The Genshin Impact 4.7 release date is technically today, June 4, with the launch time set for approximately 8pm PT / 11pm ET / 3am BT (June 5) due to the time gap with Chinese developer HoYoverse. The exact minute you can log in will vary depending on the RPG's maintenance downtime, with updates often arriving up to an hour early, but Western players can plan on a late-night start.

Genshin Impact version 4.7 is led by three new characters: five-star Electro sword user Clorinde, five-star Hydro archer Sigewinne, and four-star Electro archer Sethos. Clorinde will appear in the first half of the update alongside a rerun for Alhaitham, with Sethos among their shared four-star characters alongside Bennett and Thoma.

Sigewinne is coming in the second half of the update along with the first rerun for the Hydro Archon Furina. The four-star characters for these banners have not been announced.

Clorinde is a damage-focused character with a unique elemental skill stance that turns her normal attacks into gunshots that grant Bond of Life. Stacking Bond of Life increases the damage of the sword thrust on her skill, creating a loop of three attacks for every one skill. Her flashy elemental burst deals damage in an AoE and also grants her Bond of Life for a follow-up slash. She seems tailor-made for Aggravate-focused Dendro teams, similar to Keqing.

Sethos is an archer with two play styles baked into his abilities: he can use his elemental burst to gain Electro-infused piercing normal attacks, or spend his burst energy indirectly to perform special charged shots.

Sigewinne, meanwhile, is a healer who brings off-field Hydro application to the team via bouncing bubbles. Her burst is a brief on-field attack that deals Hydro damage in a wide area, similar to Neuvillette's beam-type charged attack.

New characters aside, Genshin Impact 4.7 will introduce new story quests, character quests, and a host of events and minigames. A new permanent combat-focused activity, Imaginarium Theater, is also on the way, challenging players to clear waves of enemies using characters of specific elements.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors