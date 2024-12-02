Forget Baldur's Gate 3, the Critical Role team are talking about creating their own video game

The team behind the nerdy empire and web series Critical Role is thinking of expanding its huge portfolio of Dungeons & Dragons live shows, Twitch streams, and a great animated series even further by making a video game, apparently. What kind of video game? Who could say!

"We've been talking about creating a video game since we first started playing together," voice actress Laura Bailey told Rolling Stone .

Critical Role's main cast members are all voice actors with notable video game experience. Bailey, for example, voiced Abby in The Last of Us Part 2, while legendary Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer has appeared in a huge array of franchises, including Pokemon, Mortal Kombat, and Resident Evil. Funneling that serious experience into Critical Role's very own video game shouldn't be too much of an ordeal. Right?

After spending so long just discussing game development, Critical Role has seemingly recently decided to make it "an active pursuit on our end," according to Travis Willingham, World of Warcraft voice actor and Critical Role member, in the same interview.

"The last few years, we have been having necessary conversations to figure out how to do [development] smartly," he continues. "It's an entire enterprise that's separate from what we do on [ membership service ] Beacon, Twitch, or YouTube; it's separate from the animated series."

"Hopefully, we'll have something really exciting to share, maybe around the end of the year," he says, "maybe at the beginning of 2025, just in time for our 10-year anniversary."

For now, some fans are hoping that Critical Role might get a little development help from Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian, which – if you didn't already know – is pretty talented at adapting D&D into a video game. That said, there's no guarantee a Critical Role video game would even have anything to do with D&D.

"If Larian Studios does literally anything [that] involves the Critical Role property, I will die," one enthusiastic fan says on Twitter . Until we learn more, don't hold your breath.