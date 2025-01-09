Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC trailer sells the beefier version of one of 2024's greatest JRPGs with better lighting, DLSS, 120 FPS, and a crucial shot of Barret's ass

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth just got a new trailer for its upcoming PC port, which seems like the definitive version of the game based on a highly upgraded shot of hunky activist Barret's butt.

But before demonstrating how well a determined ecoterrorist fills out his jeans, the Rebirth PC trailer emphasizes every improvement coming to the port, many of which PS5 players have been begging for since the iconic JRPG remake released in 2024.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH - PC Features Trailer - YouTube Watch On

First comes an important boost to lighting; whereas console players often complain of Rebirth's sometimes unbalanced and unnatural lighting, Final Fantasy 7's PC trailer showcases smooth and believable highlights and shadow. The new port for the JRPG also boasts DLSS functionality for faster framerates, compared to 30 or 60fps on PS5, and low, medium, and high graphics options.

This is where the butt comes in. As a demonstration of Rebirth's three graphics presets, the PC trailer lingers on a moment where Barret is hunched in a squat, his legs spread, and ass, you know, assing. I'd say that using this moment to show off graphics options is a bold artistic choice, but it gets the job done. It's clear that the "low" preset makes Barret's ass look a bit out of focus, whereas the "high" preset allows players to see every fiber on the buttcheeks of his pants, if you're into that sort of thing.

