Fallout co-creator Tim Cain is behind The Outer Worlds 2's more "mathematical" and "derisive" radio lectures, and it might be because of his YouTube videos: "Wait, why are you asking me to do this?"
Cain also consulted on Obsidian's sequel
If you've played The Outer Worlds 2, you may have enjoyed some entertaining monologues on the radio. Tim Cain, Fallout co-creator and co-director of the first The Outer Worlds, provided some writing work for Obsidian's intrepid sequel, and he's starting to wonder why he was the perfect man for the job.
"Leonard [Boyarsky] asked me to do something for Outer Worlds 2. He said, ‘Hey, could you write some radio lectures?' I'm like, 'Sure I can do that,'" Cain recalls in a video. "Then he said, 'Can you make them all mathematical and full of obscure terms and jargon?' I'm like, 'Yeah I can do that.'"
The requests didn't stop there, though. "And then he said, 'Can you make the professor sound full of themselves, and really derisive?'" Cain remembers, "and I said, 'Sure I can… wait, why are you asking me to do this?'"