Fallout co-creator Tim Cain is behind The Outer Worlds 2's more "mathematical" and "derisive" radio lectures, and it might be because of his YouTube videos: "Wait, why are you asking me to do this?"

If you've played The Outer Worlds 2, you may have enjoyed some entertaining monologues on the radio. Tim Cain, Fallout co-creator and co-director of the first The Outer Worlds, provided some writing work for Obsidian's intrepid sequel, and he's starting to wonder why he was the perfect man for the job.

"Leonard [Boyarsky] asked me to do something for Outer Worlds 2. He said, ‘Hey, could you write some radio lectures?' I'm like, 'Sure I can do that,'" Cain recalls in a video. "Then he said, 'Can you make them all mathematical and full of obscure terms and jargon?' I'm like, 'Yeah I can do that.'"

The requests didn't stop there, though. "And then he said, 'Can you make the professor sound full of themselves, and really derisive?'" Cain remembers, "and I said, 'Sure I can… wait, why are you asking me to do this?'"