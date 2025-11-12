The Outer Worlds 2's Skyrim easter egg is one of its most useful items if you haven't invested in stealth points

The Outer Worlds 2 has a piece of armor that makes you invisible to any enemies, one that'll look familiar to Skyrim fans right off the bat. The Battle Helm of Ptero-Bane claims its Incognito mod allows you to "become camouflaged while standing still", but it is far more powerful than it lets on.

As spotted by Reddit user Feldmesser, (thanks, The Gamer ), when wearing the Battle Helm of Ptero-Bane you can walk relatively freely among hostile NPCs without them being alerted to your presence. However, if you pull out an item or weapon the spell will be broken, so it's best to keep it in your pants.

There is a downside to equipping the bucket, though. Not only are other characters less likely to see you, but you are also less likely to see where you're going. The bucket comes with two large holes in the front for your eyes, and this is the only part you can see out of. The holes aren't level, and unlike in real life, your brain doesn't blank out where your nose is.

You also can't get around this restriction by switching to the third-person view. As soon as you put on the helm, the camera will change to first-person even if it was third-person previously, and you can't change it back. The helm also "protects about as well as it holds water." Well, there's no reward without risk, right?

Aside from the usefulness of the helm, it is also a stealthy easter egg for games like Skyrim. One of the most infamous parts of the game is how you can steal from any shop you like as long as you put a bucket on the shopkeeper's head. You might not be able to rob anyone blind in The Outer Worlds 2, but you can definitely blindside the enemy.

