Factions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard remind me of Dragon Age: Origins in the best way possible, and I love them for that

Nothing spells role-play in an RPG quite like choosing a set background for your character. My love of this particular feature began in Dragon Age: Origins, with the elves, dwarves, and humans each having their own unique personal histories that were partially influenced by the classes you picked for them. Not only did this immediately flesh out your Grey Warden and allow you to experience different openings to the game, but it also influenced how the wider world and its people viewed and reacted to you throughout. Mass Effect also did something similar through Shepard's pre-service history; letting you decide from pre-set origins that laid out how their story began and what notable events shaped them before their adventures aboard the Normandy.

In fact, it's become a mainstay feature in many of BioWare's RPGs that's always spoken to me – allowing me to immerse myself in the fantastical setting and really embody different characters. All these years later, I find myself once again appreciating much the same about Dragon Age: The Veilguard thanks to the different factions you can choose for Rook. From the way it presents me with unique dialogue options, to hearing a myriad of remarks or responses from others about my affiliation with a particular group, the factions offer up the kind of immersive role-play experience I first fell in love with in Dragon Age Origins.

Who will you be?

(Image credit: EA)

I've always loved how Dragon Age Origins' background stories helped to introduce you to the different cultures of Thedas, and set up the story of your character and how they become a Grey Warden so effectively. While Dragon Age: The Veilguard's factions don't directly affect how the game begins in quite the same way as Origins, they do provide Rook with a background story that paints a picture of their work within the faction, and what event led them to step away from the group for a while to work with Varric. Then from there, I quickly began to appreciate how your personal history feeds into the rest of the experience. It's reflected through conversations you have with others, different views or values you might have based on your faction, and even unique choices that will only be available to you if you're a member of a certain group.

Immediately, Veilguard makes the initial decision you make in the character creator feel impactful. I definitely deliberated on which of the six factions I wanted my first Rook to belong to for the longest time, but I never for a moment felt like it was wasted because of the way it helps you to role-play and immerse yourself. Having heard and seen so much about Tevinter from the likes of Dorian Pavus in Dragon Age: Inquisition, the Dragon Age: Absolution animated series, and more, I eventually landed on becoming a Shadow Dragon in my first run - knowing the adventure began in Minrathous also helped sway my decision.

A part to play

(Image credit: EA)

I enjoy the way all of the factions have ties to particular locations. Each one also has a prevalent place within the story, meaning that no matter which one you pick, you'll be able to interact with other members and feel like you really were and are a part of something outside of The Veilguard. The different groups also provide the perfect excuse to do multiple playthroughs. I've just started my second run of the RPG as a Qunari Grey Warden, and I'm already noticing the difference – with options I didn't have before in certain scenarios, a greater awareness of the Blight, and unique dialogue that differs from my Elven Shadow Dragon.

Of course, origins or character backgrounds aren't all exclusive to BioWare's adventures. I've enjoyed a variety of RPGs over the years that include such a feature. From Cyberpunk 2077 's different Life Paths that set up V's journey, to Starfield's backgrounds and traits – that in my case even gave my space-farer a family, and a home with a mortgage to pay off – and both Baldur's Gate 3 and Divinity Original Sin 2's lineup of Origin characters – I've always been drawn to this particular aspect of games within the genre. It's no surprise, then, that the inclusion of factions in Dragon Age The Veilguard is speaking to the kind of RPG fan I am. And with four other factions to explore after Shadow Dragons and Grey Wardens, I can't wait to see how the others will shake things up for my future Rooks.

