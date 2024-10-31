10 years later, Dragon Age: The Veilguard's release marks the return of an RPG series that made a lasting impact on my life

A few days ago, I came across a recording on my phone dating back to July 14, 2016. Titled Hanging out in The Hanged Man in homage of Dragon Age 2's signature watering hole, I listened back to what was then a pilot episode for a podcast I wanted to do all about Dragon Age. As cringey as it was to hear myself talking passionately about the series – beginning with a recount of the very day I played Dragon Age Origins for the first time some years earlier – finding it the same week of Dragon Age The Veilguard 's release felt somehow fated. My own reflections in 2016 still ring true to this day, and the mock podcast (that never did become a reality) inspired me to really take stock of how much BioWare's RPG series has meant to me over the years, and why the arrival of The Veilguard feels so significant.

I may not be the same person I was back then, but one thing remains the same: Dragon Age means as much now as it did then. For me, there's no other series quite like it. Since the day I first stepped into Thedas on my Xbox 360 in early 2010, it's been a constant presence in my life. It not only opened me up to the world of RPGs, it also helped me get through some of the toughest times, allowed me to better understand myself on a deeply personal level, and even partially inspired the direction of my career. It might sound dramatic to say it's shaped who I am, but there's a lot of truth to that.

It's been a long time coming, but The Veilguard is at last here, bringing with it a decade of emotion to the forefront. It's at last taking me back to a world that's never been far from my mind, and continues to capture my imagination and heal my heart.

Thank the Maker

I grew up playing games from an early age, but nothing has had quite as much of an impact on me as Dragon Age. The series drew me into engrossing storylines, introduced me to characters I fell head over heels for, and opened me up to the wonders of the RPG genre. With rich lore, incredibly detailed worldbuilding, and memorable romances, each entry set in Thedas has consumed me like nothing else; there are corners of my brain and heart reserved for the series since Origins. While all of these ingredients work together to create unforgettable adventures, my love for the series also comes from a much deeper and more personal place.

Each game has gotten me through some of the most difficult times in my life, and it continues to help me in smaller ways. Dragon Age 2, for example, came during a period of huge change. Having just started university when the Mark of the Assassins DLC released, I returned to the second entry constantly. Feeling lost away from home, I was still also grappling with my sexuality back then, and it was the first game that really allowed me to understand my own feelings as a bisexual woman through characters like Isabela. A line Anders says when he speaks about his relationship with a male mage was one that I also needed so much to hear at that point: "Why would you shy away from loving someone just because they're like you?".

From helping me navigate the unexpected death of my uncle in 2021 , to being there when I felt the most alone and isolated I've ever felt, there are so many examples I could give from the last 14 years. There are also so many ways I've seen how the series and its characters have helped other fans, too. It speaks not only to the series' ability to immerse you in its world, but also to the strength of BioWare's writing; the studio brought to life so many meaningful stories and characters that helped so many feel seen .

Lost Elf

Though there's been a decade-long interim between games, repeated playthroughs of the trilogy - as well as comics, books, and the Netflix animated show, Dragon Age: Absolution - means the series has remained a constant companion to me through those years. In many ways, it feels almost surreal that Dragon Age The Veilguard is really here. Ever since I saw the credits roll on Dragon Age: Inquisition's stellar Trespasser DLC back in 2015, I've been waiting to return to Thedas and get some long-awaited answers to the questions it left us with.

But I've also been thinking about a new Dragon Age game and what direction it might take for a very long time. I've followed its development since the very first official announcement trailer at the Game Awards in 2018 , back when it was only known as Dragon Age 4. Eventually, it would become Dragon Age: Dread Wolf before its renaming to The Veilguard , and ever since I started here at GamesRadar+, I've been dissecting updates, following every nugget of news, throwing out theories , and ruminating on the future of the RPG . There have been many highs and lows along the way, from heartbreaking layoffs to at long last seeing first scenes of the game in action. In many respects, I've already been on such a long journey with The Veilguard, which is why its arrival feels so significant – both in terms of its long development and from my own personal perspective.

As we inched closer to release this year, I saw the community come alive again, brought together by a shared passion for the series. From theorizing over every small detail in updates, trailers, concept art, and screenshots, to cheering on newcomers who were experiencing the previous games for the first time to prepare for Veilguard, the new Dragon Age adventure served to remind me why I love and care about games. They have the power to move your heart and bring people together, and for all the hardships this industry is going through right now, it can be all too easy to forget that. It's what Dragon Age has always done for me over the years, and it's continuing to do so now as we step back into Thedas.

That 2016 recording talking about my love for all things Dragon Age has only made the release day for Dragon Age: The Veilguard more poignant. Its arrival marks the return of a series that feels like it never really left me and helped shape me through the years. I hope it can do the same for a new generation discovering Thedas. Who knows, maybe one day I'll even make Hanging out in The Hanged Man a reality. But for now, I'll be enjoying a long overdue trip home to a world I love as I spend more time with The Veilguard.

