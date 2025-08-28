Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 lead says the RPG went up against "one of the biggest remasters" with Oblivion Remastered – but it worked out: "I feel like it makes us even more deserving in a way"

The release of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 saw developer Sandfall Interactive neck and neck with Bethesda Game Studios, as it had just launched the long-rumored Oblivion Remastered.

It was an exciting time for the studio and RPG fans alike, but an understandably stressful one as well – Oblivion Remastered did arrive just two days before Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and "the day before the reviews" rolled out for the French JRPG. Director Guillaume Broche reveals as much during a new interview with MrMattyPlays on YouTube. "The day before [reviews dropped] I was like 'aww... maybe it's a problem' – I was a bit down."

He wasn't as anxious the day of, however. "I don't know why, but when I woke up the next morning, I was feeling perfectly confident and serene," admits the lead. It turned out to be a good day, after all – the serenity quickly morphed into excitement as Sandfall Interactive saw players' reviews. "When we saw the score, everybody cried, everybody hugged, and it was one of the strongest, most emotional days of our lives," recalls Broche.

Although releasing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 the same week Oblivion Remastered arrived "was weird," the director says the success of his team's game felt all the more impactful in the end. "Now that everything went okay, I'm actually perfectly happy with it because I feel like it makes us even more deserving in a way" – an understandable take. RPG fans had waited decades for Bethesda's remaster, but Sandfall Interactive managed to impress regardless.

Succeeding in the shadow of such a behemoth, or as Broche puts it, "to have a new IP be up against a remaster and successfully do it," is no small feat – and it's not just any remaster, either. It's "one of the biggest remasters, I think, of all time," states the director. It's safe to say both Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Oblivion Remastered performed (and continue to) well, with the former more than proving itself as a new genre gem to behold.

Here's hoping there's even more to come from Sandfall Interactive. Broche did hint toward potential DLC to MrMattyPlays, but it's "a bit too soon to say" for sure.



