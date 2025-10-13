Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is only 85% of its creative director's original vision for the French JRPG, and he "would have loved" to do more with a specific fan-favorite character

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 creative director Guillaume Broche reckons the beloved J'RPG is only about "85% of my original vision," and would have loved to do more with fan favorite character Esquie. Don't fret, though, as it's "something that we might want to do later."

Speaking to PCGamesN, Broche and COO Francois Meurisse reflect on whether they would have done things differently, despite the success that has seen Clair: Obscur: Expedition 33 shift 5 million copies.

"I think that we had this discussion with the team," Broche says. "I think we are [at] like 85% of my original vision with the final game, which is a very impressive number compared to what usually happens in games."

Meurisse is keen to add, however, that seeing everything come together and how the game was ultimately received is "120% of whatever I could have dreamed of as a game maker."

Regardless, Broche doesn't have "any big regrets" from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's development, though he "would have loved to do a bit more with Esquie personally."

"It's something that we might want to do later," Broche teases. "But overall I think we are all pretty, pretty happy [with] where we ended up."

Whether or not that ends up being something in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's upcoming update remains to be seen. In fairness, said update seems substantial, so it could well be.

As revealed the other week, the French JRPG is getting a whole new location, extra late-game bosses, and more. Maybe, then, we can expect a little of whee, and a little bit of woo to be thrown into the mix.

Sandfall says Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 winning GOTY "isn't something we aim for," and even though it would be a "nice little bonus," it's rooting for Megabonk.