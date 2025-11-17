Avowed bucks RPG expectations by offering a quick hit of fantasy action, and I don't want you to leave 2025 without playing it

The Outer Worlds 2 is the talk of the spaceport right now, but as the winter nights roll in, it's a testament to Obsidian Entertainment's recent track record that I'm finding myself drawn to its other gorgeous RPG released in 2025.

Avowed launched all the way back in February, and while there have been an awful lot of games launched in the time between, I still find myself thinking about starting another playthrough. Here's why you should consider a trip to the Living Lands, too.

An escape

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

I've always gravitated towards fantasy RPGs over science fiction ones. They feel further removed from the human rat race, and while Outer Worlds and its sequel gleefully poke fun at said human rat race and the nature of capitalism, Avowed's Living Lands are something new entirely.

In a place like the Living Lands, though, I'm able to divorce the part of my brain that's worrying about bills and car insurance and channel everything into being the best damn fireball-thrower in the lands. It's a familiar setting, but not to its detriment, thanks to excellent art design and vivid colors (courtesy of the Dreamscourge's otherworldly hues).

(Image credit: Xbox Games Studios)

It's escapism in the best sense of the world, and (bringing this back to the game in question), Avowed feels like a grand adventure that’s shown pre-watershed hours. There's minimal romance, not a great deal of gore, and the whole world is infectiously colorful in a way that makes its genre contemporaries look even browner than usual. In many ways, it's the kind of story that would make for a fantastic animated series for the whole family, albeit with the occasional jagged edge (like the opening cinematic of a rodent dying and being resurrected).

The point is that in a real world so dour, being able to jump into a 25-hour RPG with just the right stakes (and quippy characters) is just what the doctor ordered.

Lots to do