Psychonauts 2 offered a sensitive approach to mental health when we needed it most, and shouldn't be forgotten

Double Fine has a knack for the unexpected. The developer's most recent game, Keeper, has you playing as a sentient lighthouse – and yes, it's one of this year's best surprises. But if you're a fan of Double Fine, that should come as no shock. After all, the studio already made one of the best games of this generation: Psychonauts 2.

When Psychonauts 2 was released on August 25, 2021, I was going through a rough patch. Like so many during the COVID pandemic, I was made redundant from my job. For nearly a year, I tried tirelessly to find a new direction, but nothing seemed to be clicking. I tried to sink my free time into hobbies like playing as many video games as I possibly could – anything to fill the time. Though I played a lot, I found myself uninvested in just about everything I was playing, skipping cutscenes and barely paying attention as I'd blast my way from one level to the next. When I started playing Psychonauts 2, everything changed.

Mind games

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

I was drawn to Psychonauts 2, particularly by the game's vibrant colour palette and unique character designs. I was worried that since I'd never played the original Psychonauts (I never had the original Xbox…I know, I know), I'd have no idea what was going on. Thankfully, you don't need to know anything about Psychonauts to love Psychonauts 2.



In Psychonauts 2, you play as Razputin 'Raz' Aquato, who's training to be a member of the Psychonauts – a psychic espionage agency that employs psychic powers to keep peace across the world. Being part of the Psychonauts is everything Raz could have hoped for, but he couldn't have come in at a worse time. Their leader has been kidnapped, and it's hard to trust anyone, as there's a mole in headquarters. The mole is a serious problem: whoever they are is trying to bring Maligula, a mass murdering monster with incredible psychic powers, back from the dead.