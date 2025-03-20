Almost no NPC is safe in Atomfall, because its devs were "desperate to avoid" having unkillable quest-givers: "It's been a challenge"

Fallout-esque action-survival-RPG Atomfall will let you kill almost any of its NPCs as you journey across its version of post-apocalyptic 1950's England, because its devs were "desperate" to make sure you weren't left with a handful of unkillable main quest characters.

Speaking during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase - Live from GDC, lead programmer Richard May explained that maintaining the game state while desperately trying to let the player kill almost any character was an interesting challenge: " I think we've found a good balance that allows you to have that freedom and still experience an interesting story, so we hope that that'll give people a sense of freedom that they wouldn't normally experience."



Player freedom is an important part of Atomfall. "We leave you to your own devices, so you're not told to go in a particular direction," May explains. "We give you a set of leads that you might want to follow, but ultimately it's down to you as to what you do, who you interact with in the zone, who you become friends with, and ultimately who you kill. You can kill anyone in the zone if you want to - not saying you should, but you can if you want to."

You'll find out just who you can - and can't - get away with killing very soon, when Atomfall releases on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X on March 27.



