After trying Unreal Engine, new fantasy RPG led by ex-Elder Scrolls leads goes back to its Bethesda roots with a unique proprietary engine that's "already more than doubled our development speed"

After unveiling new studio OnceLost Games in 2019, The Elder Scrolls series veterans Julian LeFay, Ted Peterson, and Vijay Lakshman went on to reveal The Wayward Realms – a fresh fantasy game they described as a "grand" take on the RPG genre.

Since then, they reintroduced it as a title that would restore "scope, choice, consequences, and roleplaying to RPGs" – a very big project, to say the least – and although LeFay passed away this summer, the team assured his "legacy will live on in every realm, every quest, and every moment of wonder" The Wayward Realms has to offer. So, how has work on what might just be one of the biggest new games underway been going?

It turns out that, much like Bethesda Game Studios with its own Creation Engine, OnceLost Games is shifting The Wayward Realms from Unreal Engine to an in-house one instead. The developers explain their decision in a new online post, outlining why they're "transitioning away from Unreal and building our own proprietary engine" mid-project: "This move gives us the control and flexibility needed to deliver the experience you've told us you want."