After a historic success with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Yakuza's dev will announce a new game in September

The next game from Yakuza series developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will be unveiled later this year in September at the Tokyo Game Show.

In a livestream yesterday, a replay of which can be seen below, several Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio personnel, including studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama, announced that the developer's next game would be unveiled at Tokyo Game Show later this year. The event is scheduled to take place in Chiba between September 26 and September 29.

Hot speculation had the developer stating that the next Yakuza game would be unveiled at TGS 2024. However, it appears Yokoyama and company actually didn't specify that it was a new Yakuza game that would be unveiled, so RGG Studio could be about to reveal another entry in the Judgment series, the latest of which, Lost Judgment, released in September 2021.

If you're thinking it's a little soon after Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth for RGG Studio to be unveiling a new game, you'd be mistaken. Yokoyama himself knows the studio releases games at a faster pace than, say, your average Grand Theft Auto or Assassin's Creed release, and commented earlier this year that this is because studios reinvent large portions of their games, instead of upgrading what came before.

Speaking of what came before, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth became the fastest-selling Yakuza game ever when it launched in January this year. It also became the best-reviewed Yakuza game to date, beating out the likes of the beloved Yakuza 0 and and Yakuza Kiwami 2. I think it's fair to say RGG Studio is coming off a hit unlike anything it's had before.

Before 23 games and 21 million copies sold, the first Yakuza game was "flat out rejected" by Sega because it wouldn't appeal to women and children.