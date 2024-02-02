Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the fastest-selling Yakuza game ever, and free in-game items are on the way in celebration

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the fastest-selling Yakuza game to date, with one million copies sold in a week, and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is celebrating with in-game rewards.

Earlier today, February 2, a press release from RGG Studio touted Infinite Wealth as having sold one million copies in exactly one week, making it the fastest-selling Yakuza and Like a Dragon game ever. Considering the series is nearly two decades old, that's pretty astounding for the new game.

What's more, RGG Studio has planned some in-game items to celebrate the milestone. Just below, you can see a snapshot of the 'Celebratory Items' Pack,' which will come to Infinite Wealth at some point in the future. There'll be at least four in-game t-shirts included with the pack, and possibly further items, as the image below alludes to.

『#龍が如く８』100万本突破を記念して、ゲーム内でご使用いただける着せ替えアイテム「大ヒット御礼！Tシャツコレクションパック」の無償配信が決定‼スケジュール等詳細につきましては追ってお知らせいたしますので、お楽しみに！👍 pic.twitter.com/dGAUhk9YgkFebruary 2, 2024

RGG Studio head Masayoshi Yokohama commented on Twitter that the celebratory pack has been hastily put together, so it's going to take a while until it's actually available in Infinite Wealth. It looks like even RGG Studio wasn't entirely expecting this level of success for the new game.

RGG Studio's original press release also highlighted Infinite Wealth's glowing critical reviews since launch. We noted at the time that Infinite Wealth was the highest-rated Yakuza game to date in terms of reviews, and for a deeper look into why that is, you can read our very own Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth review for more.

Elsewhere earlier this week, Yokohama has been busy dispelling speculation that Infinite Wealth's localization team changed large parts of the game.